Letters: Supporting Trump is in our best national interest

Sabotaging Trump’s presidency would assist foreign enemies to destroy or diminish our society — not from outside, but by weakening it from within.

Abraham Lincoln explained this better than I can when he said:

“At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? By what means shall we fortify against it?

“Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant to step the ocean and crush us at a blow? Never! All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest, with Bonaparte for a commander, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years.

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reached us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

I suggest that the point is don’t be a sore loser. And don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.

ROGER CLITES

Johnson City

Obama’s ego

President Obama’s legacy is his ability to inflate his ego beyond that of his one term as a U.S. senator.

The “good” and the “bad” are quite different. The “good” is that America and the world have survived eight years in spite of it. The “bad” is that Michelle and his daughters will have to endure it for the rest of his life.

KENNETH ALBERT EHMKE

Boynton Beach, Fla.