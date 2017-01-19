Letters: The birds are amused by all the attention

Guess what? The birds are still around and it seems that all this attention and noise is a source of entertainment to the flocks.

Albert Einstein once said that if you keep doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results and the results don’t seem to change is the definition of insanity.

It is nice to know that we are able to entertain the birds and let them know how much we appreciate their presence in our neighborhood. It is, however, disconcerting and annoying to hear those propane air cannons. The term “orchard cannons” does imply where they are best used.

The birds are still here and are here every year.

JERRY WILSON

Johnson City

A health issue

John Harris, executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association, was quoted as not agreeing that gun violence should be considered a “health issue,” but rather it might be a “manifestation of mental illness.” Harris said that gun violence “is a crime issue.”

Would you classify impaired driving as a health issue? In response, I would suggest the following:

Mental illness is a health issue,

One of the major factors in impaired driving is uncontrolled anger (a form of mental illness).

Therefore, impaired driving is a health issue.

I stand to be corrected. My old friends Saint Thomas and Aristotle could have put it in better form. Oh well, “Verbum sapienti sat est.”

JIM STAPLETON

Johnson City