logo

Forum

Letters: Obama's legacy is misjudged by millennials

Contributed To The Press • Jan 15, 2017 at 12:00 AM

As we approach the conclusion of the Obama presidency, I cannot help but question my fellow millennials’ social media posts regarding the end of his time in the White House. While the president and his family have displayed a great sense of class during all the highly publicized events that accompany his position, that is all I have seen him praised for in regards to celebrating his presidency.

To me, his accomplishments regarding his presence in pop culture of America will be remembered more by millennials than his political initiatives, which I have yet to see my peers mention when supporting his presidency.

When I look back on the past eight years, I will not remember the pictures posted on entertainment news networks featuring the First Family with out-of-touch members of the Hollywood partying in the “People’s House.” I will remember, however, the pictures of the president greeting the families of the Benghazi victims, an attack in which little evidence proves he brought to an end.

I will remember him praising the idea of redistribution and how it was incorporated into Obamacare, forcing some Americans to take on higher premiums and deductibles. I will not remember nor miss the attempts the POTUS has made to connect with millennials through Twitter and popular non-political television shows.

Though, I will remember the entitlement-driven outlook he has promoted and the 95 million Americans that have left the labor force in the past eight years.

All in all, I believe my perception of what makes a great presidency is different from the opinions that surround me. While exhibiting an effort to bring class and composure to the White House is a great attribute, it is not the foundation of a compelling legacy. Only history can determine the impact of the Obama presidency, but for the time being I will base my observation on the political actions rather than societal acceptance.

E.L. NORRIS

Powell

Recommended for You