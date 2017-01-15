Letters: Obama's legacy is misjudged by millennials

To me, his accomplishments regarding his presence in pop culture of America will be remembered more by millennials than his political initiatives, which I have yet to see my peers mention when supporting his presidency.

When I look back on the past eight years, I will not remember the pictures posted on entertainment news networks featuring the First Family with out-of-touch members of the Hollywood partying in the “People’s House.” I will remember, however, the pictures of the president greeting the families of the Benghazi victims, an attack in which little evidence proves he brought to an end.

I will remember him praising the idea of redistribution and how it was incorporated into Obamacare, forcing some Americans to take on higher premiums and deductibles. I will not remember nor miss the attempts the POTUS has made to connect with millennials through Twitter and popular non-political television shows.

Though, I will remember the entitlement-driven outlook he has promoted and the 95 million Americans that have left the labor force in the past eight years.

All in all, I believe my perception of what makes a great presidency is different from the opinions that surround me. While exhibiting an effort to bring class and composure to the White House is a great attribute, it is not the foundation of a compelling legacy. Only history can determine the impact of the Obama presidency, but for the time being I will base my observation on the political actions rather than societal acceptance.

E.L. NORRIS

Powell