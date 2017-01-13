Health system merger would improve services

We have big plans to improve the access to care and the quality of care within our region by building a system that shares the expertise available in our hospitals and clinics with areas that don’t have the same resources. This will require a staff of doctors, nurse practitioners, technical staff and a common medical record for the hospitals and clinics in our region.

Technology has given us the opportunity to bring care to patients anywhere through virtual health. While many companies have provided care via virtual health devices, the best care is provided when the doctor or nurse practitioner also has secure access to a patient’s medical records.

The virtual health system that would be created by Ballad Health, combined with the system’s common medical record system would allow doctors to remotely:

• Review their patient’s medications and allergies.

• Review their patient’s medical history.

• Communicate with the patient’s primary care provider about their patient’s illness and any new medications.

Our region is the perfect environment for this system. We have outstanding medical staff members that are committed to this project and patients that are separated from them by significant distances and other barriers that prevent face-to-face visits.

The merger of MSHA and Wellmont will bring a new level of cooperation between our doctors, nurses and our information systems that will make our ability to provide safe and high-quality virtual health care second to none.

As a physician who cares deeply about our rural communities, I urge the Tennessee commissioner of health to approve the COPA application that will allow our health systems to begin making these important investments.

Dr. Kent Wright is co-chairman of the MSHA Virtual Health Committee.