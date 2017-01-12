Letters: Russia didn't 'tilt' the presidential election

A second point is the DNC is not a government entity, it is separate from the government. So, the fact that the hackers allowed the emails to be known to the U.S. public is a service to the voters, not a disservice as some would report.

It is important to know that the questions given to Hillary Clinton in advance of an interview be known by the voters. It is important to know that the media was in the tank for Hillary and not giving equal time to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

All the information gleaned from those emails was information the public should be aware of. In my opinion, this information did not tilt the election as almost all the media is claiming and reporting. They continue to report that the Russians tilted the election by hacking and having all the emails made known to the public. Well, we have a right to know just how crooked they are and how much collusion was involved.

They (the media) seem to want us to believe that the Russians were involved in tilting the election for Donald Trump. The reason the Democrats lost is because Hillary had no credibility with the voters. She mishandled classified information. She set up an unauthorized computer server. She absolutely lied about many things and the whole setup for her emails was a farce.

I just wish the media would report the facts. Russia did not tilt the election. The people voting had already made up their minds. And for those whining about the Electoral College, please read about the reason for that system before you complain.

I personally pray that Trump will go down in history as one of the best presidents of the century.

ROBERT H. HOUSE

Gray

Strong support

Yes, I believe that medical marijuana should be legalized. What alternatives are there to pain management? Opioids? How is that going?

Hopefully, our legislators will look around our country and see what other states and the majority of the population support.

DINO CASERTA

Johnson City