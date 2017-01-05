Letters: Show respect in displaying the flag

This is even by some of our post offices (like the one in Gray) and businesses. The U.S. Code of Patriotic Customs, Title 36, Chapter 10, paragraph 174 A says to display the flag only from “sunrise to sunset unless a patriotic effect is desired and then if properly illuminated during hours of darkness.”

In my travels I see the flag flying any way it happens to be thrown up. Also people wearing the flag as part of their clothing is to me as disrespectful as burning it.

R.H. RIVERS

Piney Flats

I would just like to clarify a couple of things. In a recent letter to Forum, the writer said Donald Trump just “eked out” a narrow Electoral College victory. To the best of my knowledge, Hillary Clinton got 227 votes and Trump got 304 votes. That’s a margin of 77 votes.

Clinton carried 20 states and Trump carried 30. I don’t know where you’re from, but here in Tennessee we would say you were taken up salt creek real good. As a matter of fact I don’t know how you got back so soon after being up so far. You just took a good licking.

The liberals want to blame everybody but themselves. They keep wanting to talk about the popular vote. Let’s just look at that. Clinton carried New york by a 1,709,116-vote margin. Hillary won California by a 4,269,97-vote margin for a 5,579,094-vote lead in both states. Yet, she only ended up with a 2,864,974-vote margin nationwide. So, it’s easy to see that New York and California gave her all those votes.

We should thank our founders that they could see this happening one day and the Electoral College would be the answer to making all states somewhat equal. If you like New York and California so much then move there.

JOHN TREADWAY

Johnson City