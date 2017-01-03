logo

Letters: Illegal immigrants have to go

Contributed To The Press • Today at 12:00 AM

I personally believe that the 14th Amendment should be overturned. I do not believe that children born of illegal immigrants should be given citizenship, nor should they or illegal immigrants be eligible for public financial assistance.

That is like escaped criminals living openly among us and receiving public assistance. We wouldn’t stand for that, and we shouldn’t give sanctuary and financial assistance to illegals.

If there are cities or states that become sanctuary places, we should stop federal funding going to those places. Should the 14th Amendment stand, and we continue to ignore illegal immigrants who are draining our resources and taking over areas of our country, there will come a time when our economy and our security will be imperiled.

We should identify illegal immigrants and deport them while we still have the resources to do so.

JOHN HAMBY

Gray

