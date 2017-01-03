Letters: Illegal immigrants have to go

That is like escaped criminals living openly among us and receiving public assistance. We wouldn’t stand for that, and we shouldn’t give sanctuary and financial assistance to illegals.

If there are cities or states that become sanctuary places, we should stop federal funding going to those places. Should the 14th Amendment stand, and we continue to ignore illegal immigrants who are draining our resources and taking over areas of our country, there will come a time when our economy and our security will be imperiled.

We should identify illegal immigrants and deport them while we still have the resources to do so.

JOHN HAMBY

Gray