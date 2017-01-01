Letters: Outsourcing is not the way to create jobs

Haslam says it is to save Tennessee money — not to save jobs or save Tennessee workers. If he wants to save Tennessee money, bring in the jobs, not outsource them.

SUSAN EVANS

Johnson City

Where’s the respect?

Should flag-burning be a punishable offense? Yes, I very sincerely feel that desecration of the American flag should be punishable by federal law.

To me, common sense dictates this. It is not freedom of speech to destroy this symbolic item of America. Our flag is a sacred symbol of freedom to Americans, and in many wartime situations, it has been to other countries as well.

If we, as Americans, cannot respect and protect our own freedom symbol, then we honestly don’t deserve to call ourselves Americans. I disagree vehemently with the liberal interpretation of the First Amendment and also our Supreme Court in saying it is someone’s right to disrespect our flag.

This is a major discourtesy and disrespect for every man and woman who died for this great country of ours. They died defending this American symbol. We have laws making it mandatory for people to wear a seat belt and laws making it mandatory to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle, but we don’t have a federal law honoring the American symbol that many have given their lives for.

Again, common sense should dictate — period.

DONALD D. BURNS

Greeneville