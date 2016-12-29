Letters: Freedom of speech key to all our liberties

Despite the fact that his laudatory message was published in a newspaper, he ignored the fact that without the newspaper he would be hard pressed to circulate his views to many people.

If he were to think for a moment, he would realize that the First Amendment, which protects freedom of expression, is the most important because it alone can be used to defend and protect all our other freedoms.

This becomes important as more and more universities restrict speaking publicly about controversial issues to limited areas and prohibit displays considered too controversial.

MURVIN PERRY

Johnson City

Not my president

I read, more with sadness than amusement, your recent guest editorial asking all of us to “support” our new president. Let me be clear, he is not my president.

Yes, he eked out a narrow Electoral College victory, thanks largely to Vladimir Putin and FBI Director James Comey, but he lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. Conservatives now calling us to support him have spent the past eight years trying to delegitimize President Obama.

In fact, as I recall within days of his election, leading Republicans met in Washington and outlined an agenda to block any and all initiatives by President Obama and they spent eight years doing exactly that.

Make no mistake, Trump is a sexual predator, a misogynist bigot and the most ignorant president ever. He displays no curiosity about the world, is ill read and uninformed. His cabinet choices read like a Saturday Night Live parody.

He will be a disaster as President and will betray the middle and lower income voters who fell for his flimflam campaign.

URS GSTEIGER

Johnson City