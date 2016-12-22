Letters: Women understand Trump all too well

Dennis Prager says DonaId Trump is not a misogynist, he’s just misunderstood. I don’t think so. Perhaps calling him a sexual predator would be more accurate.

What else can you call a person who grabs women by the crotch (a printable word) and 12 women were willing to testify Trump did just that. Or a person who deliberately walks into a pageant changing room expecting to see nude young women, plus all the demeaning things that were said on national TV.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary says to objectify means to treat someone as an object rather than a person. Prager says that throughout history men have treated sexually attractive women as objects. What world does he live in?

Well into my 80s now, for many years of my youth there was ample evidence I was sexually attractive and never among all the men and boys in my life and those I encountered was I treated as an object or non person. Crass and juvenile behavior by some, yes, but all men by nature, no. Not in my experience.

However, if a man started grabbing my crotch and treating me as a thing rather than a person I’d be pretty sure he didn’t like me much and I would know he was a sexual predator. If Prager is speaking for himself, he needs to say so rather than attempt to speak for the nature of men in general.

He did lump men and women together and claimed it was his position when he made the unbelievable statement that college makes most people less wise. Really, he said that? It was a remarkably disparaging statement from a man who claims to be associated with a prestigious university.

I question whether he knows the meaning of the word “wise,” which my dictionary says is to have deep understanding and good judgment. For the record, I am college educated. I graduated from a university school of nursing, have a bachelor’s, a naster’s and the course work for a doctorate in medical ethics.

JEAN HALL

Johnson City

Foolish speech

Sometime ago you asked for public comment concerning the so-called “gorilla mask” case. My thoughts are that this matter should have never gone to court because it was an expression of free speech.

If Americans can be permitted to burn the flag as a matter of public protest, then they can also be permitted to conduct other forms of free speech. The only thing this 18-year-old college student can be accused of is foolishness, and that’s to be expected of college freshmen.

HUESTON FORTNER

Johnson City

Supports merger

As a business representative and community steward, I am writing to express my support of the proposed merger between Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

I serve as president of Mitch Cox Realtor Inc., and have supported health care in our region for many years by volunteering with the Mountain States Foundation and serving in various leadership roles on the foundation board, including two terms as chairman. I have seen first-hand this organization’s passion for bringing quality, patient-centered care to the communities they serve. I have also seen how the competition between our region’s two health systems has resulted in costly duplication of services that does not always benefit the community.

The pricing caps proposed by the systems in their COPA application provide a clear road map for how the new health system will help keep health care affordable in our region. If the COPA is not approved and the systems merge with outside entities, we will have no such guarantees or limits on pricing, and I fully expect we would see increases in health care pricing that would be devastating for our local business community.

I am confident that this merger is the right thing to do for our region. It is the only way to provide any degree of certainty with regard to pricing, quality and access to services, particularly in rural areas. I would urge the Tennessee Department of Health to approve the COPA application as quickly as possible to allow our communities to go about the business of improving care and investing in services that will benefit our region.

JOHN SPEROPULOS

Johnson City

Mature writer

The recent Community Voices column by Rebecca Horvath about Tennessee's spirit was outstanding. I read almost all your editorial content, including Horvath, and I must say her maturity as a writer has been impressive.

Please continue to publish her work.

JOHN N. ANDERSON

Johnson City