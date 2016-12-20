Letters: Outsourcing jobs is not the solution

If Haslam could explain how that would save $35 million and these folks keep their jobs and benefits I need him or his financial advisors to do my taxes and balance my wife’s checkbook.

These are some of the lowest-paying jobs in the system. Maybe the governor should look at the tremendous and redundant administrative costs at these institutions.

Maybe someone will come up with an outsourcing business that can replace university administration from the president on down. How about placing most of the classes online and reduce faculty?

You can bet now that East Tennessee State University has a governing board instead of answering to the Tennessee Board of Regents outsourcing will happen. I have seen a report published by the former head of the TBR that showed outsourcing would increase expenses anywhere from 30 -70 percent — depending on the school.

I am all for saving taxpayer dollars, but I am not for taking away hard-working people’s jobs, especially when I see literally millions of dollars wasted on things that do not even pertain to education.

If the Democratic Party would get back to its roots and get off the nonsense, things like this would have them back in control in this state. Must be hard for a man to have billions and want to throw an employee making $8 an hour out on the street.

RANDY TAYLOR

Jonesborough