Health merger will improve record keeping

This is particularly important for patients who access multiple touch points for care in our organizations. For example, patients might utilize a primary care physician for high blood pressure, high cholesterol or other chronic conditions. But at other times, they might have visited a cardiologist or received care in the emergency department or at an urgent care facility for potentially related conditions.

Without a unified platform that enables physicians, advanced practitioners and nurses to know about a patient’s medical history, care is less efficient and less effective. Patients are better served with a system that is not fragmented, and Wellmont and Mountain States are committed to make that happen.

Wellmont recognized this need and in 2014 launched an electronic health record for each patient that is accessible to providers regardless where this person receives care in our system. Patients also benefit because we have a product that allows access to independent physician offices so medical professionals there can see the care provided by Wellmont.

By merging and becoming part of one system, Wellmont and Mountain States will be able to expand and develop a broader electronic health record. A patient who typically sees a Mountain States primary care physician and then needs treatment in a Wellmont emergency department can be assured his full record will be available to the physician or other medical professional.

Wellmont and Mountain States have extensive experience with electronic medical records technology, and a unified system is an important component of our population health strategy as a merged entity. We are ready to turn concept into action.

Martha Chill is chief information officer for Wellmont Health System.