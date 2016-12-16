Mountain Home stands out in the VA system

However, after reading the text of the story, I soon realized that the headline should have read: “Mountain Home VA Medical Center in Johnson City ranks one of highest nationally.” The story went on to highlight that our Mountain Home ranked a score of 4 out of 5 based on more than a dozen quality measures ranging from hospital death rates to avoidable complications and patient satisfaction.

I recall the stories my granddad and my father, a World War II Army Air Corps pilot, told me as a young boy about how we were given the gift of this VA medical center because of our region’s sacrifice during the Civil War. It has been a centerpiece of our community and an invaluable partner with our East Tennessee State University medical school and area practitioners ever since. This, combined with our excellent Mountain States health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, has made us one of the luckiest communities in the nation in regards to access and quality of health care.

So as we hear daily about the problems we see in our VA system nationally, I am reminded how fortunate we are here at home in Northeast Tennessee to have such a valuable facility for our veterans who have shown through their sacrifice that they care more for our liberty and freedom than for their own lives. It is incumbent then that we care for them as they cared for us.

State Sen, Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, is chairman of the state Senate Health and Welfare Committee.