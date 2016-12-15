Letters: Our nation is becoming great again

I am anxiously looking forward to the repair of our roads and bridges, the forthcoming tax reductions for the people, the strengthening of our military, the improved health care for all of our fellow Americans, the enforcement of all of our established laws and the awesome number of new jobs that will be created in our country during the next four years. The stock market is rising daily as well.

I feel confident that after Jan. 20, we will be on the brink of entering into an era for our country that will be huge. Our withdrawal from the Treaty of Paris will greatly assist our neighbors to the north, but it will also help in the removal of those ever-increasing regulations that are greatly contributing to our national debt and poor economy.

I am confident that President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Reps. Paul Ryan and Phil Roe will replace Obamacare with a much more inexpensive and effective health care program for all citizens of our Country.

Take heart fellow Americans — our utopian dreams are about to begin on Jan. 20 and they will be huge!

JIM STAPLETON

Johnson City

Holding them accountable

It is refreshing to me that in a country where no one in power seems to have any amount of accountability, that my hometown newspaper is actually investigating little town secrets. I am referring to the journalists trying to get to the bottom of Washington County’s failure to hold companies accountable for agreements made in exchange for tax benefits and and the lack of financial oversight of the Blue Plum Festival.

I was a downtown manager in a small town in South Carolina once upon a time, and I know how unpopular people who make waves can become. “That’s the way we have always done things” is the usual answer to mismanagement of tax dollars or the defense against poor judgment and no oversight. Too often, these people don’t know or don’t care about such things.

I am glad that you guys are holding their feet to the fire. Let us hope some get a few blisters.

Good for your paper and good for your journalists.

SUSAN EVANS

Johnson City