Paddling makes children better students

Because a majority think spanking is harmful doesn’t make it so. Dr. James Dobson said it’s beneficial to spank a willful defiant child — one that sasses, flies into a rage or deliberately breaks things.

According to a 2010 Wall Street Journal article, a study at Calvin College found spanking children makes them happy. The study found teens that were spanked as children ended up with a “sunnier outlook” and were better students.

In 11 behavioral variables that were analyzed, the never-spanked group never scored the best. This showed the never-spanked group was found to be more selfish, self-centered and spoiled.

The saying, “spare the rod and spoil the child,” has a biblical basis and is true.

Words without action prove ineffective. We forget that indifference and not disciplining children are also forms of child abuse.

Spanking isn’t the answer to all behavior problems, but it’s beneficial if administered quickly — especially when a child is defiant. But it should always be administered in a biblical and loving way.

D.D. NAVE

Elizabethton

Prayer and paddling

The problems with discipline in schools began with the removal of both paddling and prayer. Children need some type of direction and respect for authority taught at an early age.

I know when I was in school, it was taught to me that teachers were to be given the same respect as my parents. If I got the paddle in school, I got the belt at home

Everybody has the right to raise their children as they wish within the scope of the law. Actions have consequences and if this is taught early, it benefits children in their development as adults.

WILLIAM PRENDERGAST

Elizabethton