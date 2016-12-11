Letters: Motives of those pushing for recount are supicious

They tell us how important it is that we make sure there is no voter fraud, and that the count accurately reflects the will of the people. We are finding that, in fact, there were some uncounted votes for Donald Trump.

However, these same folks were just as adamant, in fact more adamant, in their opposition to voter ID laws where a picture ID would required to vote. That was called a “racist” ploy to keep poor people from voting, even though the picture ID advocated for voters was the same picture ID required to obtain services such as boarding airlines, medical services and purchasing certain medicines.

And despite requirements for the state to absorb the cost of the ID, and even have representatives travel to someone’s home to provide them with a voter ID, this was still a “racist” law and it was successfully defeated in many states.

So, are they really concerned about the integrity of the voting system or are they punishing the states that voted Republican after being Democratic strongholds for decades, as those calling for a recount only pay a small portion of the cost? Or are they just getting folks riled up so they will donate money into their political coffers?

JACK VAN ZANDT

Jonesborough

Oversight needed

I’m grateful the Johnson City Press brought to light the fact that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been using public property for private work for decades. However, I’m dismayed that the best defense that Sheriff Ed Graybeal can offer for this unambiguously unethical behavior is basically: “We’ve always done it this way.”

I’m sure the sheriff realizes that doing things traditionally, but wrongly would be laughed away as a defense in a courtroom. It should be just as quickly dismissed in the court of public opinion, as the non-defense of a lazy non-thinker. Graybeal needs to step down from his position, so someone who thinks critically and does the right thing can take his place.

I can’t help but notice as well that oversight of the sheriff’s office falls to the Public Safety Committee of the Washington County Commission. This is the same committee that wasted taxpayer dollars earlier this year by trying (and thankfully, failing) to force through a resolution against gay marriage.

Perhaps if this committee had stayed focused on its designated responsibilities instead of going on a homophobic witch hunt, this chronic malfeasance by the sheriff’s office would’ve been detected sooner.

I’d say some housecleaning on the Washington County Commission is in order, too.

DR. ANDREW SPITZNAS

Johnson City