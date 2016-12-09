Letters: Nuclear power is not a carbon-free solution

For good reasons, private investors have shown themselves wary of underwriting nuclear plants. Their capital costs are phenomenal. They suffer from high and inherent safety risks that are greatly amplified by new threats from wildfires and more frequent 100-year floods caused by climate change.

The nuclear industry’s charmed existence through uninterrupted and massive taxpayer support going back to 1947 should be ended. As cited by Peter Bradford, former member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, its cumulative Department of Energy subsidies have exceeded $185 billion. Taxpayer funding for development of renewable energy by DOE has been only $5.93 billion.

Claims that nuclear power is a carbon-free alternative is no more valid than pretending a mocha torte — with its loads of ingredient sugar, butter and eggs unseen in the baked product — is a low-fat food advised for routine consumption. In life-cycle carbon cost, greenhouse gas emissions from nuclear power significantly exceed those from renewables, though vastly lower than those from fossil fuel sources, including natural gas.

FRANCES LAMBERTS

Jonesborough

The case for nuclear

A recent Question of the Week asked readers what they think about building more nuclear power plants. My opinion is that building these power generation units is long overdue.

With the shutdown of coal-fired plants and the constant drumbeat to shut down all fossil fuel usage, this country will be facing a severe shortage of electric generating capacity in the very near future.

There are environmentally sound ways to construct these facilities and there are also sound methods of handling spent rods. The problem with storage of these spent materials is purely political and has no sound basis scientifically.

In terms of the safety of nuclear power generation, the U.S. Navy has been using this power source for submarines and surface ships ever since the end of World War II with an absolutely impeccable safety record. Certainly if many other countries can use this as a source of electric generation for so many years, we Americans can do it as well.

JOHN COHOON

Johnson City