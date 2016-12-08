Doing our part to help wildfire victims

In all of this, we have not forgotten our own duty towards them. When Muslims of Johnson City took supplies of water bottles, juices, snack bars, canned foods, cereals, wipes, diapers and so many other items to Carver Park on Friday, its manager said: “Your group contributed the most.” Yet we feel our duty toward our suffering Tennessean brothers and sisters does not end there.

The donations were first collected at the Islamic Center of Johnson City after the prayer and then were dropped off at Carver Park, a designated collection center of Johnson City. Although the Muslim Community of Northeast Tennessee is a small group, it has a big and compassionate heart for its fellow Americans.

I have no doubt that by grace of God Almighty the Great Smoky Mountains and the beautiful Gatlinburg area destroyed by the fire will spring back to its original beauty very soon. We, as American Muslims, are horrified by these losses and stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow Americans to help our brothers and sisters in Gatlinburg with compassion and prayers.

Our Muslim community wants to join the organizations and charitable groups from all over the country that are making their contributions generously.

We feel that we need to do more in bringing normalization of life to our victimized Tennesseans. I see that this spirit of sympathy and support in our Muslim community is very high. We will feel honored if we can contribute in any other way to make things easier and to diminish the sufferings of people who were in the area engulfed by the fire.

Any organization that is working toward this objective, we request them to get in touch with us. In the end, I want to emphasize once again that our hearts, our prayers, and our purses are open to every suffering human being.

Dr Shahram Malik lives in Johnson City.