More smoke-free areas are needed

And I agree that smoking should be banned in other areas as well. When a person smokes, it affects everyone around the smoker.

I feel very strongly about having smoke-free areas, which should include inside and outside certain buildings — especially hospitals, medical offices and even apartments. Keep some apartments for smokers and others smoke-free both inside and outside.

Yes smokers have a right to smoke, but I have a right to breathe clean air.

If an employer will not hire a smoker and that person refuses to give up smoking, then he or she should go find a job elsewhere.

HELEN WRIGHT

Johnson City

Going too far?

The Press recently asked for feedback on the new non-smoking employment policy put in place by the Wellmont Health System. While I am not questioning Wellmont’s right to impose any employment regulations it deems appropriate, I am suggesting that imposing too many restrictions reduces the employment pool and infringes on the individual rights of Americans to live their lives as they see fit.

It is a slippery slope. What’s next? Could someone be too tall, too fat, too short or too religious for employment? You get the point, right?

JONATHAN LINK

Johnson City