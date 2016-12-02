Letters: Placed at the mercy of a medical monoply

When or if the Mountain States Health Alliance-Wellmont Health System merger goes through, the people of this area will probably see plunder on a scale we’ve not seen before. A monopoly can charge whatever it wants.

Right now the two systems call its profits “excess revenue.” And there are many kinds of ways an organization can hide its activities. Just check out the Clinton Foundation.

GARY WHITSON

Bluff City

Not my thinking

For 8 years, Americans have watched our personal liberties eroded by liberals who “know what’s best” for us. They will do our thinking for us, because as they know, they are obviously smarter than we are.

When I read of Wellmont’s Health System’s decision not to hire people who use tobacco products, I thought it just reeked of the bunk and control that is typical of what we’ve been enduring.

Hopefully, that mindset — among other things — is going to turn around and head the other way with our new incoming federal administration.

If I was in the health care field and looking for a job, I just wouldn’t apply to Wellmont. Since I don’t like this intrusion on people’s liberties, Wellmont, Mountain States Health Alliance or the new Ballad Health System won’t be getting any of my business either.

DUANE SANDERS

Johnson City