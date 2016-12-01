Letters: Now is the time to protest

He won’t need Planned Parenthood or equal pay. He won’t have to worry about a wall, or internment, or racial or sexual harassment. That is what “all the fuss is about.”

And it is not just the “coddled” millennial progressives that protest. Not by a long shot. And he says “the era of handouts is over.” Does he mean “the era of handouts to people like Trump and his IRS non-payments, or handouts to the wealthy in the form of housing subsidies, capital gains, Social Security limits or corporation subsidies?

“Peace,” French, asks for. No, Mr. French, we don’t need peace. We need dissension. Americans have the right, and in this case, the duty to protest. Thomas Paine sums it up nicely when he said: “A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong, gives it a superficial appearance of being right, and raises at first a formidable outcry in defense of custom. Common sense will tell us, that the power which hath endeavoured to subdue us, is of all others, the most improper to defend us.”

French asks us to pretend Trump and his cronies aren’t foxes in the hen house and we should just be quiet in “defense of custom.” “It,” he says, “is time to move on.” No, it isn’t. It is time to be alert, to be vigilant, and to fight for a true democracy to defend us, not an oligarchy to reign over us.

SUSAN EVANS

Johnson City

A new evil

After the 9-11 attacks, when we blindly let terrorists overtake our airplanes with nothing more than 1-inch box cutters, we promised ourselves that we would never let evil enter our backdoor so easily.

We would stand up and fight. We would be forever vigilant and guard our great country from evil.

So what did we do? We put evil in the White House.

We have elected a man who wants a “whites only” country.

This is unacceptable for America. We have to do something before the planes start falling again.

CHERYL WILLIAMS

Jonesborough