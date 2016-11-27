Take action today to silence loud cars

It is beyond my comprehension how a person would spend so much extra time, money and effort to make his or her vehicle as loud and obnoxious as possible. It is also beyond acceptance that our local law enforcement seems to be doing little if anything about it, despite a very concise noise ordinance that lists as prohibited noises: “The discharge into the open air of any motor vehicle except through a muffler or other device which will effectively prevent loud or explosive noises therefrom.”

I plead with our fellow citizens to please take upon yourself to fix your cars and trucks so they will no longer disturb the peace. I urge residents to file complaints with the sheriff’s office when they are being disrespected by the senseless noise from peoples’ cars, trucks and motorcycles.

I believe everyone has the right to a loud vehicle if that is their desire. I also believe that I have the right to a decent night’s sleep without being jarred awake by that same loud vehicle.

JEREMY FAIR

Limestone

The people’s will

In his Community Voices column of Nov. 16, Kenneth D. Gough asserts that the “voters have repudiated the Obama Presidency,” and that those on the right “take seriously the will of the people as actually expressed in the voting booth.” He also says that “the American electorate has done much to correct the abuses of recent years.”

In fact, the American electorate in the voting booth expressed a preference for Hillary Clinton as manifested by her 2 million-plus lead in the popular vote. If Donald Trump becomes President it will be a result of the Electoral College electors voting on December 19 and not the “will of the people.”

Please sign the petition at Change.org urging the electors to vote for someone else and save us from calamity.

K.M. REID

Johnson City