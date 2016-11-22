Letters: Football playoff system needs a new playbook

These are the formative years of these young men’s lives and it is so important that they know they can compete on a level field. If they know they have a fair chance to win, it is worth the travel time and there is excitement as they travel to play.

Even if they lose the game they know they lost fair and square or if the reverse is true, they know they won to a comparable team. When they are 11-1 and they are expected to play the third-ranked high school team rather than playing in the Class 1A contest, they know from the beginning that there is practically no chance of winning.

If they go onto the field with this knowledge, what happens to them? They are absolutely crushed along with their pride and self-confidence and now the TSSAA is barring the Unaka High School’s boys teams from making this season’s high school basketball playoffs. I hope fairness and common sense will prevail.

I don’t have a son or grandson who plays on the team. The article in the Johnson City Press on Nov. 13 caught my attention and the total lack of justice made me bristle. Aaron Dugger is wonderful role model and has been a perfect gentleman on this subject. I commend him for that because I assure you that my attitude would be much different.

MRS. LOU LAWS

Johnson City

I agree that the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association football playoff system needs to be revamped. Teams with conference records below 500 should not be competing in the state playoffs. TSSAA has an incentive to create more playoff games simply by the total revenue that comes back to them.

The TSSAA has no oversight to control their actions. They have tried to replace several dysfunctional plans to enhance the playoff system over the past several years, but have failed miserably in doing so.

GREG CROSS

Kingsport