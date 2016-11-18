Letters: Where was the outrage for past atrocities?

As an alumnus of this institution who holds a bachelor and a master’s degree, I feel nothing but disgust for those in leadership positions at this university.

What a sham. As a former teacher and retired principal of a K-8 school in this area, I remember on Sept. 11, 2001 when the twin towers, the Pentagon and our people were under attack. Where were your safety pins then?

When our country was attacked at the Boston Marathon and many other attacks by Islamic extremists, where were your safety pins then?

When our police and safety personal were ambushed across the United States, where were your safety pins then? There has been an enormous amount of school violence that has occurred the past 10 years. Where were your safety pins then?

BRYAN MASON

Piney Flats

Sad decision

Thanks to an outdated electoral system, Donald J. Trump — the prince of fear, hatred and division — has been declared the next president of the United States. Tragic beyond belief.

Our most cherished values have been trashed. Once again, the crowd has chosen Barabbas.

THE REV. THOMAS E. SAGENDORF

Marblehead, Ohio