Letters: Trump benefitted from Obama's poor economy

During recent presidential elections, the Democrat always wins New England, the mid-Atlantic states and the West Coast, while the Republican candidate always wins in the South and the Plains states. That leaves the Midwest. Whichever candidate wins there wins the presidency.

This year, because of President Obama’s poor economy and outlook on jobs, Trump was able to appeal to people in the Rust Belt who have lost jobs and are having trouble paying the bills. States like Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania gave him the victory.

Hillary Clinton was promising the same old, same old, which had no attraction for folks from the Rust Belt.

All other issues pale beside the economy and jobs. Other things such as emails and locker room chatter get pushed farther down on the list when people are trying to put food on the table. If the economy rebounds after the tax cuts take full effect, which it should, Trump will be re-elected in four years — no matter how many insults come from his mouth.

Since no new blood is apparent on the Democratic Party’s horizon, prospects look bleak indeed for the Democrats, whose party is in shambles. They are danger of becoming a permanent minority party.

CHARLES TRIFILETTI

Johnson City

Very disappointed

Yes, I am not only disappointed in the outcome of the election, but am deeply distraught. I can accept election results that create a more conservative government. I can even accept — with some difficulty — a retrenchment away from climate change policy, although it will impact my grandchildren. This is very disappointing.

I can’t accept, however, what the president-elect represents. Two examples make the point. My son, in deep despair, asked me how he can explain that the leader of our country is a bully and sexist. A Muslim friend was saddened when he heard many Muslim children stayed home after the election out of fear.

I hope and pray the people of this nation will stand up against such actions.

ED WOLFF

Jonesborough

Oh, deer!

Your recent editorial on the dangers of deer on the highways during the fall season came just before a deer and I almost collided in front of my house in the city.

As I slowed down to turn into my drive, a young buck jumped from a neighbor’s yard into my yard. We barely missed each other.

My property is at the end of Lester Harris Road. There are five or six deer that hang out in the neighborhood, which is right in the heart of our town.

EARLE BARRON

Johnson City