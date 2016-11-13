Letters: Christians must be advocates of the faith

He certainly is entitled, as are all people, to choose or deny his belief in God. Psalm 14:1 states: “The fool hath said in his heart, there is no God.”

Secondly, I am ashamed that the minister at Crossroads Christian Church could not have been more direct in the fact that a practicing atheist cannot be allowed in God’s kingdom — the church. Jesus Christ directly instructed sinners to go and sin no more (John 8:11).

Thirdly, I am ashamed that the Press would use the front page of their paper to publish this story. Had this been an atheist who accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior, would the Press had published such a story on the front page to declare a lost and lonely person had found Jesus Christ?

Christianity is being denounced, denied and destroyed. Christians, by remaining silent, have allowed this type of hypocrisy to go on far too long and therefore we have a country in desperate need of a revival. Christians need to unite and refute all these attacks on our belief in God.

I stand for Christ and pray others will stand with me and make publications like the Press aware of our displeasure in your paper. Join with me and other Christians to take a stand for Christ.

LARRY BUCKINGHAM

Gray