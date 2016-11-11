Maintaining infrastructure is key to success

We need to look at all alternatives to raising revenue to fund and maintain the infrastructure all of us take for granted. A well-maintained, improved-as-needed infrastructure is vital to improving economic development which provides the opportunity for everyone to improve their status in life.

Tennessee needs to raise more revenue for infrastructure to keep competitive with our neighboring states. An infrastructure will only add to the desire for people to relocate and live in this great state of ours.

STEVE BLACKMON

Nashville

Other options

Of course, raising the state’s gas tax should be the first and foremost solution. It forces economy and would provide the bulk of the revenue for many years.

Other options should include:

• A tax on tires based on tire sizes. Larger vehicles carry more weight use larger tires cause more wear on the road surface.

• An ascending scale for tags based on manufacturer’s curb weight. Heavier vehicles pay more than light vehicles. This would have to include fifth-wheel camper trailers and RVs.

• An ascending scale of fines for speeding, particularly for semi-trailer rigs.

CHARLES MOORE

Johnson City