Letters: Special interests play a role in state government

In Tennessee, they operate under the guise of Americans for Prosperity, which is their political action committee. The name sounds impressive to uninformed voters who want to be prosperous, but they fail to understand that the PAC is working to insure that the wealthiest 2 percent become even wealthier at great cost to everyone else.

State Rep. Mathew Hill, R-Jonesborough, couldn’t be reached for comment about the event, but he is well aware of the Koch’s role in Tennessee politics and does nothing overtly to curb the out-of-state money earmarked to intimidate and control our state legislators. Boss Hill is an entrenched professional politician of 12 years who hosted a high dollar fund fundraiser at the Carnegie Hotel to aid in his own seventh run for office.

Nancy Fischman, Hill’s Democrat challenger for the 7th District seat, would never attend such an event even if specifically invited. No thinking Republican would be present either if the Koch agenda was fully understood.

Nancy would serve families instead of out-of-state billionaire interlopers. Go to nancyfortennessee.com for her views on public education, health care, and vocational/professional opportunities. We would do well to begin weakening the ultra-conservative majority which calls the shots in Nashville.

A vote for Nancy Fischman would be the smart vote. The choice couldn’t be clearer.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City

Very experienced

William “Bill” Smith is a highly qualified, well-experienced and caring individual who will serve children and adults in an outstanding manner as a member of the Johnson City Board of Education.

Working closely with Bill for many years when he served as a faculty member in the College of Education at Indiana State University, I saw his keen intelligence, deep interest in students and teaching and caring heart as he instructed students preparing to be teachers. Bill was out in public schools regularly, talking and listening to teachers and administrators about issues concerning them.

Bill was seen by all as one of our outstanding colleagues in the COE. With public school teachers and administrator and college faculty, Bill worked with them in collaboration. Bill works with others, not as a “Lone Ranger.” He is always well-prepared, learns the various aspects of issues schools confront, and is highly reliable and dependable.

Bill was an essential leader in the beginning years of ISU’s Professional Development School Partnership, a consortium of 20 area public schools, that included Indianapolis inner city schools, where all partners, students, school and university teachers were seen as learners. The ISU PDS Partnership has been nationally recognized for its collaborative work, and Bill was outstanding in its development.

Bill has served as a teacher in public schools, and as a professor, instructing students preparing to become teachers. He is a father and a proud grandfather. The citizens of Johnson City are fortunate to have Smith running to serve you as a member of the School Board.

I urge you to vote for William “Bill” Smith.

GAIL M. HUFFMAN-JOLEY

Pawleys Island, S.C.

Hard-working mayor

As a business owner in Jonesborough, I am writing in support of Kelly Wolfe’s re-election as mayor of Jonesborough. Although I live in Johnson City, I moved my office to Main Street in Jonesborough five years ago. I moved there because I was attracted to the quaintness of the town and the low property tax rates.

I was, however, pleasantly surprised to find that in addition to being quaint, Jonesborough and its business community are thriving and growing. I think this is due to Kelly’s leadership.

The town has special events almost every weekend. Tourism is increasing and the appearance of the town gets better and better. Jonesborough is constantly being named as one of the best small towns in America by several organizations and surveys.

Kelly is passionate about Jonesborough. Early one morning, after having received several inches of snow, I was shoveling the sidewalk in front of my office. Main Street had not yet been plowed. I looked up to see Kelly, on his Bobcat, plowing the street. I have never heard of another mayor that cares enough about the merchants in his town to help plow the streets so they could open for business.

A few months later, the town was undertaking some construction work on Main Street. As I drove by late one afternoon, I spotted several of the town’s employees siting on the curb taking a well-deserved break. There was Kelly in his construction clothes and boots sitting with them talking about the project.

I believe this is the type of hands-on leadership we need in Jonesborough! As a former elected official, I know first-hand the time, sacrifice and commitment it takes to serve one’s constituents. Kelly not only sacrifices his time, he exemplifies the character and attributes of a servant leader.

I encourage you to re-elect Wolfe as mayor of Jonesborough.

CHARLES E. ALLEN JR.

Johnson City