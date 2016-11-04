Letters: Making the right choice for the Johnson City Commission

Dr. Fowler has always been a man of service to others. When I needed assistance with my ailing mother, Dr. Fowler was there for me in a matter of minutes.

When I asked him for help in raising funds for a new field house for Science Hill athletes at Kermit Tipton Stadium, he was one of the first to open his wallet. His record of service to the people of Johnson City is an important indicator of how he will serve the citizens of Johnson City.

Dr. Fowler is a pragmatic conservative who will spend our dollars wisely, but never overlook a promising opportunity to make our community better for our children and families. He will vote to help businesses grow. He will support our schools, our environment, out city’s employees and our city’s position as a leader within our region.

In a time when voters yearn for candidates that they can trust, it is important to know that you can trust Fowler.

Let us build on the recent progress made by our sitting commissioners on the ballot, Ralph Van Brocklin and Clayton Stout, by adding another solid citizen who has proven his wisdom and commitment to Johnson City. It is important that you make the right choice for the City Commission by voting for Fowler.

TONY TREADWAY

Johnson City

A qualified candidate

I am writing in support of Stacie Kilday Torbett for the Johnson City School Board. have known Stacie since we were in the third grade together, but that is not why I am supporting her. I am supporting her because I feel that she is the best candidate.

Stacie is a former educator and is the daughter of a former educator, so she understands the important role that our teachers have in our children’s lives. Also, Stacie values the importance of an education. She was an honor student in elementary school, junior high and high school. Stacie also graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee in just three years, and completed her Master’s in Education in just one additional year.

She is a mother of four children who have been, or are currently being educated in our school system, and she is the only candidate with a child currently in our school system. With two children as recent high school graduates of Science Hill High School, Stacie has a firsthand perspective of our educational system.

Third, Stacie is also the only female candidate for the school board, and it is important that our board remains diverse and retains a female voice. Stacie’s voice will not only be a female voice, but a mother’s voice and a former educator’s voice. Please join me in supporting Torbett for the Johnson City Board of Education.

ROBERT WILLIAMS

Johnson City

Committed to education

I write to support the candidacy of a friend and former colleague, Bill Smith, who is seeking a seat on the Johnson City Board of Education. Simply put, Bill will make a wonderful addition to the board because he’s deeply committed to and knowledgeable about what it takes to provide a quality education. Please let me explain.

Bill has been a teacher, principal and university professor — serving with distinction in all roles. More importantly, he is a parent and grandparent who understands the importance of a quality education for all children. That’s something he has worked toward his entire life and career.

As colleagues at a midwestern university, I had the pleasure of serving with Bill on several committees and also as a professor who spent significant time collaborating with teachers and administrators in several local schools. Our focus was to build learning communities that involved teachers, professors, administrators and prospective teachers working toward school improvement with a special emphasis on ensuring success for every student in every school.

During collaborative meeting times, I was always impressed with Bill’s ability to listen carefully to all constituents and then to communicate ideas and information in an understandable fashion — a skill that will no doubt serve him well on the school board.

Your community will definitely benefit from his experience, expertise and commitment to quality education for every student in the district.

CATHLEEN D. RAFFERTY

Casa Grande, Arizona

A true professional

I would recommend citizens of Johnson City elect Dr. Todd Fowler for the City Commission. Todd has been actively involved in the Johnson City community and has contributed in major ways to our community.

He has been a friend to and advocate for the youth of Johnson City. Anyone involved in sports is aware of the contributions of Fowler.

As a true professional as a sports doctor and successful businessman, Fowler is a person who would serve the commission with excellence.

GENE WIGGINTON

Johnson City