Letters: A 'hopeful' vision for the town of Jonesborough

Kelly Wolfe and his wife, Jennifer, should be commended, not criticized, for their many contributions to our community. They recently gave the money and performed most of the work needed to move the JAMA Food Pantry into its new home at Persimmon Ridge Park. There is no better expression of love for others than helping to feed a neighbor.

The Wolfes also recently pledged a sizable sizable contribution to help buy a building and give it to the town as part of the Jackson Theatre project. Once open, the Jackson will be a big driver of Jonesborough’s tourism economy and will be an important way to help downtown businesses thrive in the evenings during the week.

And now, with the latest bit of mud being thrown, Charlie Moore and his band of bullies are trying to say that the donation of a vacant building to our local fire department for training purposes is somehow an abuse of power by our mayor. Where has Moore been for the last eight years? What has he done that was good for our community? Do the people of Jonesborough really want someone with such a negative perspective as their leader?

I think not and hope the people of Jonesborough will join me and my family in promoting a positive, hopeful vision for our town by voting to re-elect Wolfe on Tuesday.

JOSH CONGER

Jonesborough

A proven leader

During my 15 years as publisher of the Herald & Tribune, I had the opportunity to see Mayor Kelly Wolfe at work.

When he came into office eight years ago, he had many difficult issues facing him. But he did what he does best: he built a strong team, rolled up his sleeves and got to work, pouring countless hours into the town he so loves.

Now the results speak for themselves.

Once there was raw sewage in the creek. He fixed that problem.

Our newspaper had continuous coverage of the “big dig” downtown, following Wolfe as he led a team in a massive project that replaced water, power and sewer simultaneously. It was a tough time for the town, but the result is a thriving, vibrant downtown, the birth of the Main Street Jonesborough program and the emergence of a bustling venue for festivals and events that boost traffic and tourism and feeds the local economy.

As the publisher of the H&T, Mayor Wolfe and I had many frank discussions, and at times, we had to talk about some difficult issues. We didn’t always agree, but unlike many politicians, he was always responsive, and he answered our questions in an honest, forthright manner. His integrity is beyond reproach — certainly a rare commodity in our current political environment.

Because of his strong leadership, the community is now looked to as an example of municipal excellence and envied because of so many things done so well.

Few towns in America have the quality of leadership Jonesborough currently enjoys. So, for those of you who love your community, please vote for the one man who will work tirelessly for the town’s continued success — Mayor Kelly Wolfe.

LYNN J. RICHARDSON

Elizabethton

Invested in the community

The upcoming Jonesborough municipal election is an important one and the tone and motives of who represents us really matters. While not officially involved in town government, as the wife of the mayor I am sure everyone will understand that I feel just as invested as Kelly in the success of our town. We are privileged to live in such a wonderful place. Kelly and I have raised our daughters here and we enjoy contributing to and being an active part of the thriving Jonesborough community.

I am very troubled by the negative statements from Charlie Moore and many of those involved with his campaign. It is telling that Moore has failed to offer any positive vision for Jonesborough. His campaign and its supporters promote negative, personal attacks that are just untrue. I hope the voters will think past these attacks to the type of leadership we will be left with after the election should Moore be successful.

You do not have to agree with someone 100 percent of the time to be able to appreciate his intentions. Kelly is very passionate about promoting our town and has done an excellent job staying positive and productive with his agenda while in office, and our town is much better off for it. It goes without saying, but I wholeheartedly endorse the great progress we have made over the last eight years with my husband, Kelly Wolfe. We would both appreciate the opportunity to remain a part of the team that continues to make Jonesborough even better.

JENNIFER WOLFE

Jonesborough