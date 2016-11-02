Letters: Clinton is too dangerous to be president

This is just another of her many faux aphorisms intended to trick voters dumbed down by decades of liberal control of education and the media. Other scams include the rich paying their fair share and the federal minimum wage. In reality, such programs are dangerous and destructive.

These statements dramatically confirm her amazing ignorance of and/or distain for America, especially our rule of law rather than of men as embodied in our Constitution and is the true pillar of our democracy. She is not ignorant. Rather she truly holds our Constitution in utter contempt as it impedes her pursuit for power.

In the American system, our elected Congress supposedly legislates by standing on the side of the people, whose needs and desires are expressed directly to Congress at any time, but especially through the ballot box. Then, supposedly, our elected president executes such legislation on the side of legislative intent — not personal whims.

But it is the Supreme Court’s responsibility to ensure that both Congress and the president fulfill their duties according to the rule of law (i.e., according to the requirements and limitations within our Constitution), not the personal opinions of five justices.

Our individual, personal freedom — the real foundation of America’s greatness — rests squarely upon the shoulders of an independent and Constitutional judiciary. Clinton’s objective is destruction of this bedrock, and she is dangerously close thus to destroying America.

DON GRAHAM

Jonesborough

Undermining America

What happens to our democracy when a majority of Republicans act liked spoiled children and refuse to accept the results of the presidential election, as recent polling has suggested? Egged on by politicians who should know better, the Republican Party is undermining the foundations of American democracy.

Republicans are now threatening to block any U.S. Supreme Court nomination by a Democratic president — an act unprecedented in American history and one that further threatens our democracy.

For all the self-serving “support our troops” and “American exceptionalism” chants, many Republicans are simply self-centered losers and not believers in democracy. They cannot win at the ballot box, so they resort to voter suppression tactics and intimidation to depress voter turnout in hopes that this will save their party.

However, common sense and demographics are against them and eventually some may realize that you cannot build a national coalition with only old white people. Unfortunately, Tennessee will be one of the last states to come to its senses, given that we continue to re-elect reactionaries like U.S. Rep. Phil Roe.

In the meantime, Democrats will continue to lead and deal with the real problems facing this country.

URS GSTEIGER

Johnson City