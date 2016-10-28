Letters: A better choice for state representative

Citizens of Johnson City and Washington County’s 7th state House District should examine your options. Will you vote for a man who gives away your tax dollars so residents in other states can have affordable health insurance? A man who accepts health insurance premium increases for you instead of accepting federal funds to keep your rates down.

Will you vote for a man who gives control of your health care decisions to corporate insurance companies and politicians? Will you vote for a man who does little to support public K-12 or higher education in Tennessee? Will you vote for a man who is afraid to hold a colleague accountable for sexually harassing and assaulting 22 women working in our state Capitol?

Or will you vote for Nancy Fischman, who will take our voices to Nashville, representing all citizens of our region.

She will work to better public education, make health care affordable and empower citizens with their own health care decisions. Fischman has the integrity and commitment to hold colleagues accountable for sexual assault and the misuse of government funds, as well as ceasing the production of bad legislation that benefits only special interests.

DEBORAH HARLEY-McCLASKEY

Johnson City

The debt problem

On Nov. 9, America will wake up with a new president-elect and the nation will continue to be divided somewhere between the lines of liberal left and conservative right. The election will not resolve the divisiveness that has existed for over 100 years.

The most formidable challenge facing the new president-elect will be the national debt. The Founding Fathers considered national debt to be a curse because they correctly recognized that the nation could become enslaved to the masters holding the debt.

The Founding Fathers realized that American prosperity could and should be achieved through productivity. The expectation is that all Americans need to be economically productive in order for the American Dream to succeed.

No politician ever speaks of the unfunded liabilities that we are on the hook for to the tune of over $200 trillion-plus. Notably among those liabilities are Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — programs where America has promised to pay some future benefit with money from an unplanned and unfunded source. If our elected officials fail to address this issue in the next administration, the American Dream will become a failure of catastrophic proportions.

TIM ELSEA

Elizabethton