Trump is hurting the GOP

If more do not step up to dump Trump we will only have ourselves to blame for the damage to the GOP.

DONALD DAVIS

Piney Flats

Must regain power

Gov. Bill Haslam is not correct in calling for Donald Trump to withdraw from the Republican ticket. I do not like either Trump or Hillary Clinton, but we need Republicans back in power.

Haslam’s attitude will only hurt getting Republicans back in power. Do Haslam and other GOP governors think it is OK for Clinton to keep secret emails and lie about them? That is much worse for the country than anything that has been said about Trump.

TRULA HALEY

Butler