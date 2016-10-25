Response to Gov. Haslam's call for Trump to step aside

Take Hillary Clinton and the awful insults and language she uses. Do you wonder why she doesn’t allow her staff to carry a cell phone when they are in her presence? Maybe if the media would cover her actions instead of giving her “cover” it would be a different story.

Now back to Trump. He may not be the best candidate, but he is the one we go to the polls with. As a former secretary of defense once said: “You go to war with the Army you have.” In this case we go to the polls with the candidates we have. In the situation we have today, what is best? The same old solutions of welfare expansion and expanded debt? Or do we seek someone who might just offer a change of course?

ROBERT HOUSE

Gray

Yellow journalism

If some of leaders of the Republican Party cannot support the democratically-selected candidate, who do they support? They risk losing to the opposition. The established politicians cannot relinquish their power to the people.

Both major parties give lip service to allowing the people to elect the candidate, but maintain some control as to who that might be. I believe that some of those controls and the growing feeling of the people that their needs were not being honored led to the selection of two candidates who are not popular with either side.

The issues that concern the citizens of this country are not even a part of the debates (debates or food fights?). Sexual scandals are the issues of yellow journalism. These issues always find their way to the headlines.

If these accusations were made of a non-presidential candidate, the accused would be considered innocent until proven guilty and an investigation would be made to find evidence that it was true before any charges were brought.

DON WHITTAMORE

Johnson City

No Abraham Lincoln

Gov. Bill Haslam is absolutely correct in calling for Trump to withdraw from the Republican presidential ticket for the obvious reason that Trump in no way represents the party of Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln must have “rolled over in his grave” when Trump received the Republican Party nomination.

Lincoln — a tolerant, generous human being and author of the Emancipation Proclamation — would be ashamed that an individual who represents the exact reverse of what he stood for now heads the Republican ticket.

Trump is a man with no moral character, a racist and and a bigot. He is a man who is clueless on economic matters and foreign policy, who believes our generals are useless and who never keeps his hands in just his pockets.

No, he is not a Republican. Gov. Bill Haslam is correct. Trump is not a conservative. He is an extremist of the worst kind.

DR. COLIN BAXTER

Kingsport

Heed philosopher

The 18th century conservative Irish statesman Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Donald Trump is a misogynistic, xenophobic and racist bigot and should be repudiated by good people everywhere.

I commend Gov. Bill Haslam for denouncing Trump, and I urge U.S. Rep. Phil Roe and U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker to follow in the footsteps of Edmund Burke and disavow their support for Trump.

ISABEL B. STANLEY

Johnson City

Trump rings true

I do not agree with Gov. Bill Haslam on this point. All of the GOP movers and shakers had their shot during the primaries. Trump came out on top as the choice of the GOP base party members.

As I see it, most of the GOP brass are no more than RINOs anyway. Trump has a vision for this country that strikes a chord with us deplorable types. Trump has faults, but his message on the state of this country and where it is headed rings true.

How can what he said overshadow the criminal acts, the lies and the lives lost because of Hillary Clinton’s decisions?

RANDY TAYLOR

Jonesborough