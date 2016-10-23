Letters: The hand on the nuclear trigger

I don’t care how much you hate Hillary, nor how many times you think she has lied (haven’t we all?). Consider that as the number of days until Election Day dwindles, perhaps the Doomsday Clock should be counting down too. The real possibility of a President Trump looms in our nightmares — a President Trump who can decide that the nuclear red button is the solution to all his problems.

Trump is unfit to command the nuclear arsenal. “Morning Joe” reported that multiple times during a security briefing Trump asked, “If we have [nuclear weapons], why can’t we use them?” He has not ruled out using nuclear weapons in Europe.

In the presidential debate on Oct. 9, he stumbled over his position on whether nuclear first strike is an option. Does he even know what “first strike” even means? He certainly has no concept of the delivery systems of our nuclear weapons — our Nuclear Triad. What kind of leader considers nuking their allies?

His cavalier disregard of our commitment to allies and his willful ignorance of policy make him unfit to lead.

Do you have any concept what the morning after (a retaliatory nuclear attack) will look like? We here in East Tennessee are targeted: Oak Ridge, Aerojet Ordnance and Nuclear Fuels are certainly targeted.

Someone who prides himself on being unpredictable, someone so insecure that you can bait with a tweet — we cannot let such a person command the nuclear arsenal.

PAT GRIGGS

Johnson City

Sad history

Had Tristan Rettke merely distributed bananas and worn a gorilla mask when he showed up at a Black Lives Matter demonstration, we might have called him a bigot and said the gesture was in extremely poor taste. We might have called this an ugly abuse of free speech.

Fact is, he carefully wrapped each banana with rope. Ropes are weapons. Not long ago, they were used to lynch. Rettke’s action was one of intimidation.

As many as 3,445 African-Americans were lynched between 1882 and 1968. Our state and national governments looked the other way, and African-Americans grow up with this history. Many have family members who were victims of this inhuman behavior.

The rest of us should consider this history.

DR. ROSALIND RAYMOND GANN

Johnson City