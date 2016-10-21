Letters: Where is the decency and respect?

He is old news and you should be sick of hearing about him, sick of reading about him and stunts like his ethics-skirting, donor-paid European vacation and his lengthy delay of the legislation to allow wine sales in grocery stores. It is time for Nancy Fischman to replace Matthew Hill in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

It would be quite an improvement to be represented by Fischman, someone whose support with few exceptions, comes from Northeast Tennessee instead of the out-of-state groups, special interests and PACs that continue to enrich and control Hill. He couldn’t even find the decency to support the almost two dozen women who told investigators about sexual harassment by former state Rep. Jeremy Durham, choosing instead to repay Durham’s $1,000 contribution to Rep. Hill’s campaign fund by refusing to vote in Durham’s ouster proceeding.

They say you can tell something about a person by the company he keeps. Seventy other legislators found it in themselves to stand up for these ladies, but not Matthew Hill.

It’s all about his lack of respect, respect for women and respect for voters. It’s time to admit that we made a big mistake sending Hill to Nashville. I am going to vote for Fischman and I hope you will, too.

LARRY DONOVAN

Johnson City

It’s not broke

For the past few years, I have been extremely interested and invested in the local politics of Washington County, Johnson City and Jonesborough, and I am excited about the progress being made by each of these governing bodies. How could one not be excited about the new county school (or schools) on the verge of being built? How could one not be excited about the new technology being placed in our schools?

How could someone not be impressed with the new parks and businesses in Johnson City. How could one not be excited for all that is going on at East Tennessee State University with the resurrection of football, the new football stadium and the performing arts center?

How could one not be impressed with all that has transpired in Jonesborough in the past few years? Have you visited the award-winning Jonesborough Senior Center, the McKinney Center for the Arts, the Boones Creek Market, the new mini park at the corner of Fox and Main Streets or the Chuckey Train Depot on Second Avenue?

Have you noticed how new businesses are being built that blend in with the terrain and natural settings of Jonesborough and further enhancing the town’s beauty while significantly improving property tax revenues? Did you know that the Jackson Theater project is well on its way to completion?

Did you know about the Jonesborough storm water, sewer system and water system improvements that will serve the community for the next 30 years? Did you know that 35 percent of the streets have been repaved?

I have attended a number of meetings of the Jonesborough Mayor and Aldermen and am very impressed with the preparedness of all the participants and with how they discuss and debate the issues that come before them. In my opinion the team of Kelly Wolfe, Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson should be overwhelmingly re-elected based on the many improvements and the financial stability of the town while still maintaining one of the lowest tax rates in the state.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

TOM KRIEGER

Jonesborough

Honest service

After reading the article about Charlie Moore’s campaign for mayor of Jonesborough, I felt compelled to publicize my support for the re-election of Mayor Kelly Wolfe.

I was elected alderman after Moore had served his terms. To read Moore complain about the investments in our town’s infrastructure that have been undertaken in the past 10 years is proof that he is not qualified to be elected mayor.

During his terms as an alderman our town’s infrastructure was crumbling to the point of failure because of poor foresight, judgment or just simply lack of attention. Our town doesn’t need petty politics from the outside forces attacking Mayor Wolfe, but we do need leaders that do what’s best for the long-term health of our town.

Both financially and structurally our town has never been better. So let’s not elect the leaders of the past that failed to lead and failed to secure our town’s infrastructure for our future.

The reality is our town’s financial condition and long-term infrastructure position is the best in our history. Let us reward the honest and selfless work of Wolfe by re-electing him as mayor.

CHUCK VEST

Jonesborough