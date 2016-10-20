Knowledge is the true antidote for ignorance

Sullivan County Board of Education member Jane Thomas has stated that “Allah is not almighty God. We’ve got to stand up for our American Constitution.”

Our Constitution and Bill of Rights were drafted to give Americans the freedom of religion, with no government sanction or interference. The Founders, who were primarily Deists, realized that their new country should be a haven for all religions and for people who were escaping religious persecution in other parts of the world.

To try to completely eliminate any knowledge of one of those religions is counter to the intent of the Constitution. Three of the great world religions all came from one source — Abraham. Those being Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

The history of all the world’s religions should be taught in American schools. They are the fabric of countries and cultures around the world, as well as the source of their greatest conflicts.

It goes without saying therefore, that no one religion should be given preference or eliminated from public schools. An enlightened citizenry is the hope of any country to thrive and prosper and the antidote to ignorance.

SUSAN PETERS

Elizabethton

Making progress

I read with great interest the recent Johnson City Press article regarding the Jonesborough mayoral race. The achievements of Mayor Kelly Wolfe and the current Board of Aldermen are truly first rate and have really reinforced the positive image of our town and the community.

My wife, Nancy, and I have lived in Washington County for 32 years and Jonesborough for the last 5 years. I have never lived in a community that’s any more caring for its citizens. We feel so privileged to have all the town’s offerings from which we see daily benefits and services. We are served so extremely well by everything from garbage pickup to water and sewer maintenance to frequent patrolling by Jonesborough Public Safety cruisers.

We have been so impressed with things going on in the downtown area from beautification to parks to the Storytelling Center and to the beautiful Senior Center. I have served on the Senior Center board for a year and have seen enrollment grow by over 100 percent during that time.

To grow a town as effectively as we are growing now requires periodic making of investments that, if executed properly, will provide the way for future successes. Prudent investments with a solid return as we are seeing are not frivolous spending — it is leadership understanding what needs to be done while seeking the most effective way of doing it, executing the plan, and setting the stage for important returns in the future. That seems to be the mode of current town government, and I like it.

I fully support our very effective mayor, Kelly Wolfe, and two aldermen that I have known and admired for years — Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson. Under their leadership, problems are solved and progress is made in the “Jonesborough way.”

PAUL E. STANTON JR.

Jonesborough

Misguided defense

I felt a mix of sympathy and disappointment as I read the recent defense of Donald Trump by your Community Voices columnist, Rebecca Horvath. Sympathy, because in this election year many of my conservative brethren are deeply troubled that Trump has been forced upon them as their standard bearer. And disappointment, because Horvath fails to recognize that there is a time to put country and a sense of right and wrong above politics.

As Americans, we may disagree over policy. And we may disagree over who were the best (or worst) of our 44 presidents. But we can all agree, for the good of our country and the world, that there is one quality that none of us wants in our president — the habit of frequently acting and speaking impulsively in a stupid and dangerous manner. Trump, to the detriment of the Republican Party and our great nation, has time and time again demonstrated that he is the embodiment of that quality.

Why would anyone want to see such a man become the most powerful person in the world?

JEFFREY BENEDICT

Johnson City

Where’s the news?

The Press has no integrity. Monday’s paper was nothing but an anti-Trump publication.

Not a single mention of Republican headquarters in North Carolina being set on fire and destroyed, or cars at Republican rallies being damaged. And of course there was no mention of WikiLeaks emails showing how crooked the Clinton campaign is.

RAY MARNEY

Jonesborough

Fairness to all

Your Sunday paper presented numerous viewpoints against Hillary Clinton, and a few against women in general. In all fairness, shouldn’t your paper print both pros and cons for both parties?

As a successful businesswoman in Northeast Tennessee, it is certainly enlightening to read viewpoints from my male counterparts that show how vehemently they hate women. I guess they were hatched and brought up by a female version of Attila the Hun?

Every candidate should be fairly represented whether the Johnson City Press agrees with that candidate or not. And that representation is your responsibility as a news media. I firmly believe this. Republican, independent, libertarian, or Democrat, all candidates should have fair and equal media representation. Too much media bias exists making it very difficult for the average reader to discern the truth from the lies.

KAREN MELTON

Butler