Letters: Restorative justice in a polarized world

The Black Lives Matter advocates and the ETSU public safety team should be commended for a calm and effective response to the incident.

There are other important lessons from this incident as well. Among them is knowing that misunderstanding and conflict around racial issues persist, constructive communication about these issues is lacking and that we desperately need effective alternatives to traditional approaches for addressing and responding to issues such as this.

Our country is highly polarized and divided into camps that fear and distrust one anther — camps that almost never talk constructively to each other. Restorative justice provides an effective and readily available process for addressing such issues.

Restorative justice is an approach to conflict and crime that includes everyone impacted by a harmful incident (perpetrators, victims and the related community). It gives a means for communication, includes active involvement in identifying and resolving issues by all involved, empowers those who experience harm to speak directly for themselves, includes accountability for offenders and — most importantly—provides a way to repair the resulting harms from an incident.

The harms addressed focus on both individuals directly affected and also the ruptures to the community’s social fabric that occur in an incident like this. Restorative justice has been used with great success in many venues. It is a powerful resource, and one that Johnson City, ETSU and all of those who want to pursue constructive conflict resolution should learn more about and employ.

RAMSEY McGOWEN

Johnson City