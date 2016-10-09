Third-party candidates deserve our attention

But are there really only two choices? I’ve heard rumors that there are candidates from the Libertarian Party (Gary Johnson and Bill Weld) and Green Party (Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka). Haven’t heard much about them? It’s not a secret why.

It’s been reported by various top-flight media outlets that Donald Trump received something on the order of $2 billion —with a ‘B’ — dollars in free press during the primaries. No such figures are readily available for Hillary Clinton and she’s probably happy, because most of the press she garnered was very much unwanted.

But just for a minute, think about how the landscape might be different if Gary Johnson or Jill Stein had received even a fraction of the press spotlight that shone on The Donald. Both the Republican and Democrat conventions were eagerly covered from gavel-to-gavel. Not that I expect prime-time media outlets to devote precious advertising revenues and the same coverage courtesy to everyone, but what if?

There’s actually precedent for covering presidential candidates outside the two big parties. Think Ross Perot and Ralph Nader. But this election cycle is filled with so many disgusting, outrageous, baseless, outlandish and bottom-feeding headlines and story lines that it’s become today’s mainstream media equivalent of “if it bleeds it leads.” Ugh.

I miss the days of reporters reporting, when they didn’t just gobble up whatever the spin doctors decided to prescribe for the 24-hour news cycle and regurgitate it to a blood-lusting audience. When instead of throwing up their hands and saying the American people have to choose between disgust and distrust, reporters would delve into the difficult work of informing and educating the electorate of its real options. We deserve better not only from our politicians and political parties, but from our media.

AL HAMMAN

Johnson City