Letters: Free doesn't always mean better

I listened to the hearings when the ACA was being debated. Amendment after amendment offered by Republicans was voted down on a party vote. President Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Leader Harry Reid pushed this mess at us. Democrats own the total ACA mess. Republicans tried to get Democrats to understand that their plan, as designed, would not work. Unfortunately they chose not to listen. And now candidate Hillary Clinton wants to continue this failed program? Another good reason she should not be elected.

Young also touts how great the single-payer Medicare system is. Medicare alone does not begin to pay all of the cost. She fails to point this out. To financially protect ourselves, we are forced to pay premiums for Med-I-Gap policies. If we don’t we are at financial risk. Health care is a complicated issue. I am not convinced that anyone has all of the answers, however, don’t be fooled that it will be better when it is free.

DAVE WORTMAN

Elizabethon

Sitting in judgment

In a recent front-page story, state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, was quoted as saying that he was not elected “to be judge, jury, and executioner on a person who has been denied their 6th Amendment rights.” This was in reference to his refusal to vote on whether or not to expel the disgraced Jeremy Durham from the Tennessee House of Representatives.

The expulsion of Durham means that he has lost claim to a state pension for the two terms he had spent in office. To my knowledge, it does not mean execution, jail time or the loss of any rights. You could say that the expulsion means the loss of a part-time job, but since Durham had already lost his re-election bid, he would only have held that job until the end of the year, during which time the House will be out of session.

Compare this to the legislature’s treatment of the four now former employees of the University of Tennessee Office for Diversity. The jobs of those people were summarily eliminated by the bill originally sponsored by our 6th District representative. I can only assume that in Van Huss’s view, the actions of the UT employees (which he found personally offensive) far outweighed the many, documented transgressions of Durham. In contrast, the livelihood of these state employees apparently did not rise to the same level of importance and protection as Durham’s pension.

The rationalizations of the Hill brothers (Matthew and Timothy) for their non-votes on Durham is every bit as inconsistent with their votes to effectively fire the UT employees. Perhaps what really bothers all three is the idea that a state legislator actually can and should be held to account for immoral, unethical, or even illegal behavior.

MURPHEY JOHNSON

Johnson City