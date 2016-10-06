Letters: A candidate with broad experience

This letter is written on behalf of Ralph Van Brocklin, who is seeking re-election to the Johnson City Commission.

I have always been impressed by the depth of his interest in all phases of the city. He often attends meetings representing different groups — education, the arts and the library.

His diligence in learning about the city is commendable and, unfortunately, not always present in single-issue candidates.

He has a fiscally responsible approach to government, has been involved in needed revitalization of our downtown and has a sound approach to economic development.

In addition, he has served as mayor.

Van Brocklin has been a very effective city commissioner, and I urge voters to return him for another term.

CAROL TRANSOU

Johnson City

Too obvious?

Instead of paying an outside company to come up with such a ridiculous name like Ballad Health System, why not just call it what it is — Mountain States and Wellmont Health Alliance?

Maybe that makes it too obvious that they are clearly creating a monopoly. Everyone should go online and complain to the Federal Trade Commission. I have, and I ask you to join me.

GARY WHITSON

Bluff City