Letters: Teach children why this country is great

I have noticed that at sports activities locally we don’t play the National Anthem. I have wondered how many classes in this country start their day with the Pledge of Allegiance.

I wonder why our young children don’t show the patriotism this great country deserves. Are they even teaching children how the election process works?

I see this country declining from what it once was. I grew up in a country who was proud of America and loved this great country for the freedoms we had and the life that has been blessed to us.

We are a young country and much to learn, this I understand. I just wish we could see more of what makes this country so great.

I don’t think our children realize the sacrifices made to keep this country great. I don’t think they are taught that. Seems like schools are busier teaching Common Core and things need to be more politically correct instead of what they are and were.

How can this country stay great and wonderful if we don’t even teach our children how we got this way? I am saddened by all the hatred and anger, toward our American flag. Maybe they should teach our children what that flag stands for.

I am just so disappointed in direction this country is going. We are losing what this country was founded on.

CANDY CASEY

Erwin