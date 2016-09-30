Readers sound off on name for health system

That’s an easy question. Hilarious! Ridiculous! Ludicrous! Absurd! Amateurish! Stupid!

On the other hand, if laughter is truly the best medicine, then it’s an ideal choice. Remind me once again what they are smoking out there in Colorado these days.

Why not Storytelling Health, or Quilting Health or Big Burley Belt Health?

DONALD SHAFFER

Johnson City

Listen to us

With all due respect to our Appalachian heritage, Ballad Health sounds and looks like Bad Health.

Rather than hire a pricey branding firm in Colorado, Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance could have engaged our bright minds here in the area, particularly students. Focus groups could have followed up on their ideas and proposed a name for a fraction of the money spent.

It’s not our story. You didn’t listen, Wellmont and MSHA. You didn’t even ask us.

KATY ROSOLOWSKI

Johnson City

Makes no sense

Ballad Health is a perfectly logical name when you understand how the process worked.

The task force met and the chairman told everyone to write one word on a piece of paper. They were all placed in a hat and three words were drawn. And that is the way we got the name for the new health system.

Oh, and why was a branding firm paid for this? Well, the process was their suggestion. Seems it was a slow day in Colorado.

Honestly? It makes no sense no matter how you want to spin it.

P.A. MILLER

Johnson City