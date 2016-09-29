Letters: Banning Islamic history is shortsighted

I hope that these seers go further and ban the teaching of algebra, a Muslim invention, and that they follow on to society in general and ban the drinking of coffee, which betrays its early history in the name of its variety “Arabica.” Let’s ban the eating of sherbet, another dastardly invention of them Muslims.

Speaking of that, why should we permit the use of the cloth “muslin,” which has a suspect name. Let’s change the winning term in chess — check mate — which began as “shah mat.” We’re not going to let the Persians (now the populace of the Islamic Republic of Iran) get away with polluting the minds of our youth, are we?

What a bunch of fools. Worthy descendants of the Dayton monkeys of 1925, who tried manfully to protect us from the knowledge of Evolution.

JOEL SHIMBERG

Johnson City

Just play football

Every job that I’ve had, beginning as a 15-year-old mowing yards for a dollar or two, I was not asked my opinion. I was told by my employers what they wanted me to do.

Football players make more money than I will ever see during my lifetime, We are not watching them to hear their opinions. They have a job to play football, so the National Football League needs to do to them what any of my bosses would have done to me — fire me or lay me off without pay until I got my mind right.

I love my country and it makes me angry to see someone disrespect our country and our flag, especially someone who has never done anything for our country. If they don’t like it here, these players have got the money to go someplace else. I’m sure Cuba, Iran or Iraq will let them in.

Yes we have problems, but we do have the best country in the world.

CHARLES G. WOODS

Roan Mountain