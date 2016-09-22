Letters: Obamacare's flaws can be fixed

The insurance companies’ goal was to limit the pool of purchasers to the least likely to need insurance. Ford did not strand customers as Aetna and other insurance companies did in a new demonstration of the detestable behavior they have been guilty of for decades.

Repeatedly, I am dumbfounded when people attack the Affordable Care Act by defending health insurance companies. Johnson sees it as a problem that “the ACA will insure anyone with a pre-existing condition” as though that is a bad thing.

The ACA also forbids the dropping of clients because they got sicker than the insurer’s bottom line allows.The ACA forbids insurance companies from forcing a painful choice on small employers to either fire employees who get more seriously ill than the insurer’s bottom line allows or face contract cancellation.

Johnson fails to understand how the proposed public option would have worked. It was designed essentially to be a not-for-profit insurance company established and managed by the ACA, but funded by client premiums with competitive prices and competitive reimbursement.

It was not to have high overhead costs for astronomical upper level management salaries, lobbying and advertising. It was not correct for Johnson to compare the ACA to Medicaid or to toilet paper in Venezuela.

Health care prices have risen at much slower rates since 2014, and the uninsured rate is below single digits for the first time. Projected spikes in individual premiums is a power play by insurance companies who want back their old role as exclusive gatekeeper to health care.

Democrats know the ACA needs improvement, but to abandon it as Republicans threaten with no credible replacement is not justifiable.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City