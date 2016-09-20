Letters: County officials must properly fund schools

Before allowing him to participate in the fundraiser, I asked the school what the money would be used to purchase. The response I got indicated the money would be used for the school's phone bills, photocopier use and end-of-the-year awards.

I was in shock that school officials did not budget enough money to pay utilities such as the phone bill, and while it has been customary to have fundraisers for photocopy paper, this is also something that should be in the district's budget for the school.

My son, along with many other classmates, was left out of an activity hosted at the school because of a fundraiser. There were no less than six other fundraisers throughout the school year that my son was asked to participate. He did none of them because the residents of Washington County should demand that the County Commission adequately fund the school system rather than asking children to raise money for necessities.

We should also expect that the Washington County Board of Education can budget our tax dollars well enough that children are not having to hock candy bars to pay the school’s phone bills and pay for photocopy paper. I wonder what other utilities and necessities are paid for through fundraisers?

Lastly, I would like to ask the new Director of Schools Kimber Haliburton why she is promoting on Twitter that “school student groups/clubs PTA’s can fund raise to purchase a panel … (Clear Touch Technology panel that has reported cost of $7,800 each)” when there are schools in Washington County that are having to raise funds just to pay the phone bill?

ERIC FREEMAN

Jonesborough