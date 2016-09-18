Letters: Alternative media under fire by liberals

The mainstream media and most newspapers are liberal, to say the least. The alt-right is not a thing, but alt-media (alternative media) is.

Alt-media lives on YouTube. It is a conglomeration of persons who are disenfranchised by the unfairness of the liberal media. In other words, they are not owned by the elite. They research issues and report their findings in videos.

One has a choice of venues and can make up one’s own mind on what and who to believe. With liberal media there is no choice. You only get one side.

It is being widely reported that on Sept. 30 the United States will relinquish control over the internet management system to the United Nations. About 160 countries will share control over what you do and see on the internet. Our government does not want alt-media to exist. After Sept 30 they will surely have their wish if the United Nations does, in fact, take control.

The bottom line is freedom of speech does not exist in the United Nations. OK, now you can be afraid. Be very afraid.

JANIS HUGHES

Erwin

End of Hall Tax

Departments of state government have been asked to cut their budgets. Please take note of this in an article published in the Sept. 5 issue of the Jonson City Press.

This is a result of the repeal of the state Hall Tax on investment income. This is a tax that affects mostly the very wealthy in our state.

The repeal of this tax will eventually be passed down to the not so wealthy. And if you do not already know, Gov. Bill Haslam is the wealthiest governor in the country with a very large family. How very convenient for those folks to have this tax eliminated.

This tax alone collected over $303 million last year. I can think of a lot of places this money could be moved to. Insure Tennessee would be a good start. Also, a lot of our roads are in great need of repair.

I guess it’s just time for our state officials to pay back all of their political donors and forget the people they were elected to serve. And without a doubt, as soon as the fall election is over, state lawmakers will pass a very large gas tax.

DON WILLIAMS

Piney Flats