Letters: Debunking hysteria involving a drug clinic

First, we must assume the individuals traveling for treatment will be coming from “out of town” because there can’t possibly be any addicted people currently residing in the bucolic Gray community. Otherwise, we would expect a history of home invasions, school shootings and similar sensational criminal activity in that part of the city and county.

Accepting, then, that virtually all the clinic clients must be coming from somewhere else, we can expect they will be driving east or west on Interstate 26 and using Exit 13 to reach the proposed health service facility. While there are several schools in the area, none of them lie between Exit 13 and the Gray Commons Business Park where the facility is to be located. The drug-addled traffic envisioned by NIMBYers is unlikely to drive by any of the schools on the way to receive treatment.

As for the bizarre idea that methadone center clients may stroll from the clinic to one of the local schools and threaten the welfare of students, it’s hard to imagine someone ambling along state Highway 75 carrying an AR15 or AK47 type rifle — the preferred weapon of most mass fatality shooters — without someone noticing and alerting local authorities.

If it’s discovered that some drug addicted folks actually have been living in Gray, why haven’t we seen the crime spikes and alarming dangers envisioned by the NIMBYers?

LEROY DAVIS

Gray