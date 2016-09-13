Finding work to be satisfying

It is a stressful job because ombudsmen are advocates for nursing home residents. At the same time it is so fulfilling to know you have helped someone who really needs your help.

I started this dream job late, but I work very hard for the resident’s rights and I know when I am stressed that it will be all right because I helped someone.

MAE GRIMES

Johnson City

Thanks for the job

Although I am now retired and missing the experience, I was blessed beyond measure to be able to deeply analyze business data and provide the metrics on which to base the best business decisions.

Seeing these analyses used by management to positively impact the company was a ride for which I will always be grateful. Thanks Eastman Chemical Co.

BENNY WHITTEMORE

Elizabethton