The true cost of Obamacare

Indeed, lots of people now have insurance covered by ACA. It also will cost the government $175 billion a year in subsidies this year The problem is ACA will insure anyone with pre-existing conditions anytime. The decision in creating Obamacare was to delay the penalties for not having insurance out beyond the 2012 election time so it wouldn’t hurt Obama’s re-election prospects with young health voters.

Imagine if car insurance was like Obamacare. You wouldn’t have to buy insurance until you have an accident, then you pay the normal premium. No one would buy car insurance ahead of time. Is it any wonder that the insurance rate for the ACA exchanges have gone out of sight?

A public option for ACA will work about like Medicaid and toilet paper in Venezuela. The government reimbursement rates now are so low lots of doctors don’t treat Medicaid patients. Venezuela, if you have been watching the news, has run its socialist system into the ground by putting cost controls on everything including TP, so no one wants to make it or sell it because they lose money.

JOEL JOHNSON

Jonesborough